Bharat Biotech International Ltd on Monday applied to the Drug Controller General of India V. G. Somani for restricted emergency use for its covid-19 vaccine ‘Covaxin’ based on an interim analysis of its phase 2 efficacy trials, a senior government official told Mint.

The Hyderabad-based vaccine maker’s application for emergency use authorisation is the third in as many days, following Pfizer on Saturday and Serum Institute of India on Sunday.

“Bharat Biotech today applied for the restricted emergency use of their vaccine. The SEC (Subject Expert Committee) may look at the proposal this week itself along with applications from Serum and Pfizer, and a decision on this will be taken in two weeks," the official said, on condition of anonymity.

Bharat Biotech’s vaccine is the first indigenously developed vaccine, which has sought an emergency application. Serum Institute’s vaccine was originally developed by the University of Oxford and British firm AstraZeneca plc, and the Pune-based firm is conducting 1,600-participant phase 3 trial for the vaccine that it will be contract manufacturing for India and other low- and middle-income countries.

In contrast, Bharat Biotech is conducting a phase-3 clinical trial to determine the efficacy of its vaccine, which will involve 26,000 participants across more than two dozen sites in the country.

Interestingly, the trial, the country’s largest efficacy trial, had only begun in mid-November and participants who have been screened and found eligible receive two intramuscular injections 28 days apart.

Also, of the 26 sites that are conducting trials, six of them are yet to receive approval from their respective institutional ethics committees (IEC). As per clinical trial norms, every site has an IEC which is tasked with ensuring that trial protocols are followed and safety of participants is ensured.

The company is spending around ₹150 crore on the phase 3 trials and another ₹120-150 crore in setting up a new facility that will be operational by December.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.