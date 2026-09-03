After shaking up cola market, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance brings ₹10 ice cream: Here's why ‘long-game strategy’ may work

After shaking up the cola market, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance is bringing ₹10 pricing to ice cream. Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) has announced the launch of Bombay Creamery. This expands its presence in everyday packaged goods. The company is the consumer goods business of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL).
Announced on 1 September, Bombay Creamery is positioned as an affordable premium dairy brand. Its products use real dairy cream, with prices starting at ₹10.
The range includes cones, cups, tubs, bars and sticks, offering buyers several choices. The company hopes these prices will make dairy ice creams accessible to more consumers.
The brand is initially available in Western India, with a gradual nationwide rollout planned. Reliance will support this expansion through its distribution network, retail presence and consumer insights. The company described the launch as a focused commitment to the category over time.
RCPL director T Krishnakumar said genuine dairy ingredients would remain central to Bombay Creamery. According to him, the brand aims to deliver authentic ice cream taste at affordable family prices. This supports Reliance's broader promise of global quality at accessible prices.
Bombay Creamery enters a competitive market featuring Amul, Vadilal, Mother Dairy and Kwality Wall's. Other established names include Hatsun Agro's Arun, Magnum and Baskin-Robbins. A Reuters grocery app check found Amul's mango ice cream stick to be the cheapest on the market, at ₹20.
Tiger Consulting chief A. Manikandan said low prices could encourage shoppers to try Bombay Creamery. He identified “pricing, retail reach, distribution and data” as Reliance's potential competitive strengths.
Ice cream companies often provide retailers with freezers to keep products stocked and visible. Reliance has already placed Campa fridges in shops as part of its broader consumer goods expansion.
"(The ice cream launch) is part of their long-game strategy. With a complete ecosystem in place, they can capture wallet share across the products consumers buy," Reuters quoted Deven Choksey, managing director of fund and wealth manager DRChoksey FinServ, as saying.
Reliance's ₹10 Campa Cola challenged established players and triggered a price war. Its 200 ml PET bottle offered a cheaper purchase than larger competing packs. Typical 250 ml Coca-Cola and Pepsi offerings were priced between ₹20 and ₹25.
Campa reportedly offered kirana retailers margins of 6% to 8% while competitors offered 3.5% to 5%. Distribution extended through over 18,900 Reliance Retail stores, JioMart and local kirana networks.
Coca-Cola and PepsiCo then introduced ₹10 packs in markets. Their response also included cheaper diet and sugar-free options. Campa's approach combined affordable pricing, retailer incentives and wide availability. Bombay Creamery now brings the same starting price into another highly-competitive consumer category.