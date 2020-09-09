After Silver Lake, KKR may invest $1 billion in Reliance Retail: Report

KKR & Co. is in advanced talks to invest at least $1 billion in the retail business of Reliance Industries, reports Bloomberg, citing sources, in what could be another big investment in the unit following Silver Lake Partners’ deal.

KKR is in discussions for a stake in Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd and the private equity firm could invest as much as $1.5 billion and an announcement could come as soon as this month, reports Bloomberg.

KKR is in discussions for a stake in Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd and the private equity firm could invest as much as $1.5 billion and an announcement could come as soon as this month, reports Bloomberg.

Reliance Industries today announced that US private equity firm Silver Lake Partners has picked up 1.75 per cent stake Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL) for ₹7,500 crore.

This investment values RRVL at a pre-money equity value of ₹4.21 lakh crore. Silver Lake's investment will translate into a 1.75 per cent equity stake in RRVL on a fully diluted basis.

This marks the second billion-dollar investment by Silver Lake in a Reliance Industries subsidiary after the $1.35 billion investment in Jio Platforms announced earlier this year.

Weeks after Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries raised a little over $20 billion selling stakes technology venture Reliance Jio Platforms to investors including Facebook Inc. and Google, the conglomerate is seeking to repeat the same with the retail business. (With Agency Inputs)