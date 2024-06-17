Companies
After slipping into the red, can Mahindra Logistics execute a U turn?
Madhurima Nandy 10 min read 17 Jun 2024, 07:53 PM IST
Summary
- The listed company has an ambitious revenue target of ₹10,000 crore. Can this be achieved? Logistics providers have struggled with softer volumes and moderation in e-commerce demand, with etailing platforms such as Meesho, Flipkart and Amazon beefing up their inhouse logistics arms.
Bengaluru: In 2020, when the covid-19 pandemic set in, most industries took a hammering after the government imposed a nationwide lockdown. Logistics, however, wasn’t one of them, apart from an initial blip. Indeed, demand for third-party logistics (3PL) providers rose with the onset of the pandemic, as more and more companies outsourced their warehousing and logistics functions, leading to increased automation and modernization of warehouses.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less