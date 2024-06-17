After slipping into the red, can Mahindra Logistics execute a U turn?

In February, for instance, e-commerce major Meesho, which is considered to be the largest customer in the 3PL space with about 50% market share, launched Valmo, its in-house logistics system. The company said Valmo fulfils about 20% of its total orders, and this will double in a year’s time. While Meesho’s insourcing is likely to impact e-commerce focused operators such as Delhivery to a higher extent, it impacts other 3PL players, as well. Larger e-commerce firms such as Flipkart and Amazon have been building captive logistics capabilities, and this is bad news for 3PL operators such as MLL, which had themselves built large warehouses, and are now looking for ways to fill that space.