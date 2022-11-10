After the successful Beta-launch of Jio True-5G services in six cities, Reliance Industries-backed Jio has now extended its 5G reach to Bengaluru and Hyderabad with effect from November 10. Jio believes that JioTrue5G in these two tech-centric cities will help realize the true potential of some of the latest technologies that will serve humanity and improve the quality of life of Indians.

