After the successful Beta-launch of Jio True-5G services in six cities, Reliance Industries-backed Jio has now extended its 5G reach to Bengaluru and Hyderabad with effect from November 10. Jio believes that JioTrue5G in these two tech-centric cities will help realize the true potential of some of the latest technologies that will serve humanity and improve the quality of life of Indians.
After the successful Beta-launch of Jio True-5G services in six cities, Reliance Industries-backed Jio has now extended its 5G reach to Bengaluru and Hyderabad with effect from November 10. Jio believes that JioTrue5G in these two tech-centric cities will help realize the true potential of some of the latest technologies that will serve humanity and improve the quality of life of Indians.
Earlier, Jio had beta-launched True-5G services in six cities, namely, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Varanasi, and Nathdwara.
Earlier, Jio had beta-launched True-5G services in six cities, namely, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Varanasi, and Nathdwara.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
In its statement, Jio said that users in Bengaluru and Hyderabad will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost.
Jio is rolling out its advanced True-5G services in a phase-wise manner, to ensure the best customer experience. JioTrue5G is already being experienced by Lakhs of users across six cities, response to which is extremely positive and reassuring. Customer insights and feedback is helping Jio build, what is, and will be, the most advanced 5G network globally.
Now, Jio users are experiencing speeds anywhere between 500 Mbps to 1 Gbps on their smartphones and are using very high quantities of data, seamlessly, thanks to Jio True5G’s three-fold advantage. These are:
- Stand-alone 5G architecture with advanced 5G network with Zero dependency on 4G network.
- The largest and best mix of 5G spectrum across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands.
- Carrier Aggregation that seamlessly combines these 5G frequencies into a single robust “data highway" using an advanced technology called Carrier Aggregation.
In Q2FY23, Jio posted a net profit of ₹4,518 crore up by 28.06% from a profit of ₹3,528 crore garnered in Q2FY22. Revenue came in at ₹22,521 crore in Q2FY23 increasing by 20.20% yoy.
During the quarter, the company's ARPU rose to ₹177.2 per subscriber per month. Its total data traffic was at 28.2 billion GB recording a 22.7% growth yoy. Meanwhile, total voice traffic was at 1.23 trillion minutes higher by 12.3% yoy. As of September 30, 2022, the customer base stood at 427.6 million.
Jio has brought transformational changes in the Indian digital services space to enable the vision of Digital India for 1.3 billion Indians and propel India into global leadership in the digital economy
Catch all the Corporate news
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.