After TCS, Tata Steel fires 38 employees for breaching its ‘code of conduct’: Report2 min read 06 Jul 2023, 12:54 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Tata Steel have both terminated employees for misconduct, including recruitment bribery and sexual misconduct.
Days after Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) sacked six employees in a recruitment bribery case, Tata Steel also fired a total of 35 people for breaching the code of conduct, said Chairman N Chandrasekaran, adding that the company has also taken action against three persons for alleged sexual misconduct.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×