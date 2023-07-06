comScore
Days after Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) sacked six employees in a recruitment bribery case, Tata Steel also fired a total of 35 people for breaching the code of conduct, said Chairman N Chandrasekaran, adding that the company has also taken action against three persons for alleged sexual misconduct.

TCS has sacked six employees after finding them guilty of accepting favors from certain staffing firms in the appointment of contractual workers. The largest IT services exporter is investigating the role of three more of its employees. 

Chandrasekaran said the company received two separate whistleblower complaints -- one pertaining to the appointment of business associates or contractual workers in the US, and one in India, in late February and March, after which it investigated the allegations.

He said he cannot quantify the favors these employees got but the banned employees behaved in such a way that they were favoring certain firms. 

"The company will look at the whole BA (Business Associate) supplier management process and see what the weaknesses are and will completely tighten the process to ensure that we do not have such incidents," he said.

On June 26, Mint reported that TCS has named a new head to oversee the hiring of temporary workers amid an internal probe into the bribes-for-jobs scandal that led to the sacking of some executives and the blacklisting of few staffing firms.

The company denied that bribes were sought to recruit people, but said that unethical behavior was observed in the resource allocation group which deploys talent and fills up shortfall through BAs.

TCS invested 2,500 crore in generating intellectual property in FY23 and has a corpus of 50,000 crore which can be utilized for growth requirements, he said.

The company will focus on efforts to reduce attrition this year, Chandrasekaran said, adding that the women attrition is lower or at par with the company average in IT services.

Updated: 06 Jul 2023, 12:54 PM IST
