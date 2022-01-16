"@elonmusk , Maharashtra is one of the most progressive states in India. We will provide you all the necessary help from Maharashtra for you to get established in India. We invite you to establish your manufacturing plant in Maharashtra, the minister tweeted, a day after similar proposal was put forwarded by Telangana.

.@elonmusk, Maharashtra is one of the most progressive states in India. We will provide you all the necessary help from Maharashtra for you to get established in India. We invite you to establish your manufacturing plant in Maharashtra. https://t.co/w8sSZTpUpb — Jayant Patil- जयंत पाटील (@Jayant_R_Patil) January 16, 2022

Elon Musk was asked by a Twitter user when the car would be launched in India, but Musk said in a tweet that he was facing some government regulations.

Earlier, KT Rama Rao who is Telangana Industry and Commerce Minister has also made a strong pitch to Elon Musk for setting up units in India saying he would be "happy to partner Tesla in working through the challenges".

Rama Rao's response came in reply to a tweet from Tesla Founder and CEO Elon Musk a couple of days back in which he had said Tesla was working through many challenges in starting business in India.

"Still working through a lot of challenges with the government," Musk tweeted on January 13 replying to a Twitter user who asked about update on Tesla's India business plan.

"Hey Elon, I am the Industry & Commerce Minister of Telangana state in India. Will be happy to partner Tesla in working through the challenges to set shop in India/Telangana. Our state is a champion in sustainability initiatives & a top notch business destination in India," Rama Rao said replying to Elon Musk tweet.

Elon Musk announced in 2020 that Tesla would set up manufacturing units for electric vehicles in India. A Tesla subsidiary firm named India Motors and Energy Private Limited has been set up. The company is based out of Bengaluru.

