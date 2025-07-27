After Tesla, Vietnamese EV maker VinFast enters India, opens first showroom in Gujarat

Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast has opened its first showroom in Surat, Gujarat, marking its official entry into the Indian market.

This significant step precedes the inauguration of its manufacturing plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, underscoring the company’s commitment to establishing a strong presence in the country’s growing EV sector.

The company entered India shortly after the long-awaited inauguration of the Elon Musk-owned Tesla showroom in Mumbai.

The company’s retail journey begins in Surat The new dealership, ‘VinFast Surat’, is promoted by Chandan Car, a leading name in India's automotive retail sector located in Piplod in Surat. The facility will offer product experiences, vehicle purchase journeys, and after-sales support.

The dealership will serve as a one-stop destination for VinFast's prospective buyers. Additionally, the company aims to launch 35 dealerships by year-end, across 27 plus cities, ANI reported.

All about the new launches: Models, price, features The Surat showroom will feature VinFast’s upcoming range of premium electric SUVs, the VF 6 and VF 7. Notably, India is the first market where VinFast is launching the right-hand drive version of these models.

Pre-bookings for both VF 6 and VF 7 models officially opened on July 15, 2025. Customers can now book their preferred vehicle either at the exclusive showrooms or through the official website, VinFastAuto.in, with a fully refundable booking amount of ₹21,000.

The VF 6 is a compact electric SUV with a five-seater system designed for families and comes with a panoramic roof and touchscreen. It is expected to be priced between ₹18 lakh to ₹24 lakh.

On the other hand, the VF 7, a mid-size SUV offers a premium cabin with a large touchscreen, wireless charging and advanced connected technology. It’s likely to be priced between ₹30 lakh and ₹35 lakh.

India woos global EV makers Pham Sanh Chau, CEO, VinFast Asia, said, "The first VinFast Showroom in Surat, Gujarat is a symbol of our deep commitment to India. We are excited to bring the VinFast experience closer to Indian consumers.”

India is becoming an attractive spot of international investments, especially in the EV sector. This happened ever since the government introduced a new scheme to encourage global auto firms to make electric cars in India.

