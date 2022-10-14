After trash bag, new Balenciaga bag is a packet your Lays chips

After launching the world's most expensive trash bag, the Spanish luxury fashion house Balenciaga is again doing rounds on social media after the launch of its new bag which resemble the packet of Lay's Chips. According to Page Six, PepsiCo and Balenciaga creative designer Demna collaborated on a line of bags resembling Lay's potato chip packs. The delicious bags made their debut at the recently concluded Paris Fashion Week.

