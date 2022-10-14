After trash bag, new Balenciaga bag is a packet your Lays chips

After launching the world's most expensive trash bag, the Spanish luxury fashion house Balenciaga is again doing rounds on social media after the launch of its new bag which resemble the packet of Lay's Chips. According to Page Six, PepsiCo and Balenciaga creative designer Demna collaborated on a line of bags resembling Lay's potato chip packs. The delicious bags made their debut at the recently concluded Paris Fashion Week.
The price of the Lay's Chips-looking bag is not ordinary. Page Six quoted the Hypebeast report and informed the retail price of the bag is $1800, which roughly amounts to around 1,49,000 in rupees.
Typically, a Lay's chips packet costs around Rs. 10 and 20 in India and around $4 in the USA.
Lay's even shared the Balenciaga runway looks on its Instagram page on 3 October. Page Six also reported about fans of the Lay's chips being sad because the Flamin' Hot variety is said to be sold out in many stores, and the luxury bag is missing chips.
Balenciaga is well-known for its eccentric accessories and quirky designs. The fashion house has big followers like Kim Kardashian who claims to be a big fan of the fashion house.
Recently, the company sold the "world's most expensive garbage bag" for $1,790. The infamous 'trash pouch' was a handbag that was directly inspired by the humble garbage bag, according to the brand's creative director, Demna. "I couldn't miss an opportunity to make the most expensive trash bag in the world because who doesn't love a fashion scandal?" she said when premiering the Balenciaga collection.
