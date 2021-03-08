After V-Guard success, Chittilappilly now set to launch an NBFC

“In the last five years, we have been promoting entrepreneurs at subsidized rates. We have given some guidance, we are 500 people. We have a separate division called Vijayee Bhava. We give training to small-scale industries. When we analyse the issues, some of them will be good in technology or product. Despite meeting these parameters, getting a small loan even from a bank or NBFC is tough even now. I can guarantee that our loan conditions will be less compared to banks or any other financial institutions because I’m able to subsidize part of it. My aim is to promote talented, needy small-scale industries," he said.