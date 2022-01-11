After Voda Idea, Tata Tele decides to issue equity in lieu of interest payment

"It is now informed that pursuant to the Empowered Committee of the Board of Directors, at its meeting held on January 11, 2022, the Company is expressing its desire for the conversion of the full amount of such interest related to AGR Dues into equity subject to mutual agreement on the terms and conditions, including, the governance of the Company post conversion of the interest amount into equity shares and various regulatory/legal provisions including Section 62(4) and Section 53 of the Companies Act," Tata Tele said in an exchange filing.