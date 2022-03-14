After Walt Disney, Robert Iger heads to the Metaverse

Celebrities including Paris Hilton and Gwyneth Paltrow have been drawn to the space, helping to put a pricey collection of NFTs depicting apes called Bored Ape Yacht Club into the spotlight. Genies, through its music-industry partnerships, says it has an edge in the character, or avatar, corner of the market. Still, it remains to be seen as to how much value the NFTs people are buying today will have down the road and what kind of revenue operators of NFT marketplaces can expect.