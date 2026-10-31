After Welcomhotel Manesar, ITC Hotels expands Delhi-NCR presence with 105-key Fortune Select Greater Noida

ITC Hotels Limited has signed a management agreement for the 105-key Fortune Select Greater Noida under its Asset Right strategy, expanding the Fortune brand footprint across the National Capital Region (NCR) and Uttar Pradesh.

According to ITC Hotels, Fortune Select Greater Noida will feature contemporary rooms and suites, an all-day dining restaurant, banqueting facilities and a range of amenities designed to offer guests a comfortable and convenient stay.

Fortune Select Greater Noida The facility, which also has amenities tailored primarily for corporate guests and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) events, is slated to open early next year.

“Greater Noida is a strategic addition to Fortune brand’s growing portfolio. It is a high-impact market, driven by growing industrial activity, recurring MICE demand, strong NCR corporate connectivity, and the growth impetus of the Jewar Airport corridor,” Anil Chadha, Managing Director of ITC Hotels Limited, said in a release.

“We see significant potential for quality branded hospitality in this market, and Fortune Select Greater Noida is well positioned to add value by bringing its signature hospitality to meet the evolving needs of business and leisure travellers alike,” he added.

The property will be situated within the India Expo Plaza at Knowledge Park II, a flagship mixed-use development in the region.

Growing footprint in NCR With the addition of Fortune Select Greater Noida, Fortune will have a presence across five hotels in Uttar Pradesh and five hotels in the NCR, further consolidating its network across the region.

“We are pleased to collaborate with the Fortune brand which is backed by the legacy and iconic hospitality expertise of ITC Hotels Limited. The hotel will be located within India Expo Plaza at Knowledge Park II, Greater Noida, our flagship mixed-use development and most premium project,” Ankur Mittal, Chairman and Managing Director of SVG Realty and Vinayaka Expo Plaza Private Limited, said.

“As Greater Noida continues to strengthen its position as a leading business and commercial hub in the NCR, we look forward to contributing to the region’s evolving hospitality landscape and welcoming business, MICE, and leisure travellers to Fortune Select Greater Noida,” Mittal added.

Welcomhotel, Manesar Earlier this month, ITC Hotels Ltd announced the signing of a 104-key Welcomhotel in Manesar, Gurugram.

Anil Chadha, Managing Director, ITC Hotels, said, "As hospitality demand continues to evolve beyond traditional gateway cities, we remain focused on identifying destinations that offer strong long-term growth potential. Welcomhotel in Manesar is a strategic addition to our portfolio, bringing together a high-growth location, robust connectivity, and a thriving events market."

"The hotel's connectivity to key economic centres located in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida and Faridabad will enable it to capture growing demand from both corporate and social segments, while offering a less congested and more destination-oriented environment," ITC Hotels said in a statement.