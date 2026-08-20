After years on the fringes, Noel Tata has taken centrestage, and inherited a leaky chalice

Mumbai: At 2.30pm on Tuesday, 18 August, the shareholders of Tata Sons joined a video call to clear a short, dull agenda. Approve the accounts for the year to March. Declare a dividend. And confirm N. Chandrasekaran for another spell on the board.
The annual general meeting never began because Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), the second largest shareholder in Tata Sons with a 23.56% stake, was not able to nominate a member to represent it. SRTT has been hobbled by a 15 May order by the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner that prevented it from convening its own board meeting to decide on a nominee.
According to the Tata Sons Articles of Association, a meeting can have a quorum only if the two biggest shareholders (Sir Dorabji Tata Trust is the largest shareholder, with a 27.98% holding) are represented. SDTT and SRTT together hold more than 51% of the holding company.
With no quorum, the meeting was adjourned. It was the first-ever adjournment in the history of Tata Sons, the Tata Group’s holding company, which sits atop 26 listed companies, valued at $277 billion as of the end of March 2026.
The machinery had jammed just when Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts, which owns around two-third of Tata Sons through SDTT, SRTT and a number of other smaller trusts, was set to take centrestage as the group’s top decisionmaker.
But the stalled meeting is the least of Noel’s problems. The machine itself is not the one the Tatas have run for a century. Chandrasekaran has replaced it.