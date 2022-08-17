Agents sweat over the many things that threaten a sale

I thought that was the end of it. Not so. A few days later, I got a call from the new owner, distraught because they were still in the house when she went to move in. We called the police, who gave them 30 minutes to pack up and leave. But that still wasn’t the end of it. A few days later, we got another call from the buyer saying they had moved back in. Apparently, the daughter called a locksmith, showed him a document with their name and address on it, and he cut the lock. The police came again and got them out.

