Bhavish Aggarwal has been spreading the word about Ola Scooter for the past few weeks as his Ola Electric gears up to launch the electric scooter. His Twitter account has been full of announcements, teases and leaks about the upcoming electric two-wheeler. Now, the Ola founder has shared an image of a very important step in his plan to bring Ola Scooter to India.

In a recent tweet, Aggarwal shared an aerial view of what looks like an under-construction megastructure with the caption "Ground zero!"

This actually is the upcoming Ola Futurefactory in Tamil Nadu where Ola Scooters will be made. The company had announced a ₹2,400 crore investment last year to build this facility, which will be the largest scooter manufacturing facility in the world.

In June, Aggarwal had said that the first phase of the Ola Futurefactory is complete and the facility will be ready to begin production soon.

The factory is expected to create nearly 10,000 jobs and will initially have an annual production capacity of 2 million units. Rest of the phases to expand the capacity to 10 million vehicles will be completed by next year.

Earlier this month, Aggarwal had announced that Ola Scooter will be launched on August 15. Aggarwal said that the full details on specifications and availability dates will be shared during the launch event.





Ola Electric has received 1 lakh bookings for Ola Scooter after registrations were opened on the evening of July 15. So far, the company has only shared the colour options of the vehicle, and promised that it will be best in class in terms of speed, range, boot space as well as technology. The e-scooter will be prices aggressively, the company has said.

