Agilitas bags rights to make and sell Lotto in India and other markets
Agilitas will distribute Lotto products through online channels, standalone brand outlets and shop-in-shops with retail partners. Lotto stores will roll out in India in early 2025. Agilitas will sell footwear, apparel, accessories, and sports equipment under the brand.
NEW DELHI : Agilitas Sports has acquired long-term licence rights to design, manufacture, and retail Italian sports brand Lotto in India, Australia, and South Africa from owner WHP Global.
