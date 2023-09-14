Abhishek Ganguly’s Agilitas Sports acquires footwear maker Mochiko Shoes1 min read 14 Sep 2023, 03:07 PM IST
Mochiko Shoes works with large international sports brands including didas, Puma, New Balance, Skechers, Reebok, Asics, Crocs, Decathlon, Clarks, US Polo
New Delhi: Agilitas Sports, a sportswear and athleisure solutions platform, co-founded by Puma India and South-East Asia’s former managing director Abhishek Ganguly, has acquired sports footwear manufacturer Mochiko Shoes Pvt Ltd., a manufacturer of sports footwear for brands such as Adidas, New Balance, and Reekok, paving the way Agilitas to build a greater play in the sports manufacturing ecosystem in the country.