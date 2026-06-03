Agilitas Sports raises ₹225 crore from Nexus Venture Partners and Rainmatter

Agilitas Sports has raised ₹225 crore in a funding round led by Nexus Venture Partners, with participation from new investor Nithin Kamath's Rainmatter, as the sportswear platform prepares to expand its manufacturing, brands and retail footprint amid growing demand for athletic apparel in India.
The fresh capital, which includes a ₹25 crore investment from Rainmatter, will be used to accelerate Agilitas' long-term growth strategy across manufacturing, brand building, retail expansion and technology, co-founder Abhishek Ganguly told Mint in an interview.
“We are very bullish on building a billion-dollar revenue outcome in India with a sustainable and profitable foundation. The country is growing tremendously as people are playing more and wearing sportwear across multiple occasions like schools, colleagues, airports, offices and even parties,” Ganguly said, adding that there is a rising demand for products like sneakers and athleisure.