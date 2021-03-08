OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Agnelli family buys $642 mn stake in Christian Louboutin as it expands to luxury

Agnelli family buys $642 mn stake in Christian Louboutin as it expands to luxury

Christian Louboutin set up the business in Paris in 1991, quickly winning a following for elegant women's footwear, followed by men's collections (REUTERS)
Christian Louboutin set up the business in Paris in 1991, quickly winning a following for elegant women's footwear, followed by men's collections (REUTERS)
 1 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2021, 09:17 PM IST AFP

  • The investment is being made via the Agnelli's Exor holding company and will give them two seats out of seven on the board, according to a statement
  • Louboutin operates more than 150 outlets in 30 countries and will continue to develop its online business

The Agnelli family, owners of Italian icons Ferrari and Juventus football club, has bought a 24 percent stake in French high-fashion brand Christian Louboutin, famous for its red-soled footwear.

According to a joint statement Monday, the 541 million euro ($642 million) investment is being made via the Agnelli's Exor holding company and will give them two seats out of seven on the board.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

"Exor's commitment to building great companies makes it an excellent partner for Christian Louboutin at a moment when this established brand is poised to capture significant new opportunities," the statement said, pointing to China.

Louboutin operates more than 150 outlets in 30 countries and will continue to develop its online business.

Exor head John Elkann said in the statement that he was "very excited... to work together to accelerate the development of this ambitious company. We share the same family spirit, culture and values, which are the basis of a strong partnership."

Christian Louboutin set up the business in Paris in 1991, quickly winning a following for elegant women's footwear, followed by men's collections.

In 2014, he launched a line of beauty products.

Exor is one of the oldest and largest holding companies in Europe, managing assets estimated to be worth $29 billion which include PartnerRe, Ferrari, Stellantis, CNH Industrial, GEDI Gruppo Editoriale, Juventus FC, Shang Xia and The Economist Group.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout