Agnikul and Finland’s ICEYE team up to build and launch radar satellites from India

Chennai-based space startup Agnikul Cosmos has partnered with Finnish synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite company ICEYE to explore building, launching and operating radar earth observation satellite missions from India. The partnership is expected to help reduce India's reliance on foreign manufacturing and overseas launch providers for its strategic space programmes as the European company expands its plans to make India a manufacturing and deployment hub for its global satellite business.
The partnership aims to combine ICEYE's SAR satellite technology with Agnikul's launch capabilities to develop an end-to-end offering spanning satellite manufacturing, launch and operations. The companies said the partnership is aimed at both sovereign and commercial missions in India and overseas.
The agreement comes as ICEYE looks to establish India as its Asia-Pacific satellite manufacturing hub. In an interview with PTI in May, co-founder and chief executive Rafał Modrzewski said the company plans to set up its first Indian manufacturing facility within the next year, alongside a local supply chain, to produce satellites for both domestic and international customers. He said the facility would complement ICEYE's existing manufacturing operations in Europe and the US.