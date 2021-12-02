NEW DELHI : Singapore-based online travel agency Agoda, part of Booking Holdings, has announced the launch of Beds Network, foraying into the wholesale distribution business. Beds Network is a B2B solutions provider for smarter distribution of a property’s offline rate to enhance reach and grow a hotel business.

This will help Agoda on-board properties around the world and distribute them at wholesale rates, it said.

The company is leveraging Booking Holdings’ connections with about 10,000 affiliate partner networks across different markets and verticals such as airlines, offline travel agencies, credit card companies etc. It will also access Agoda’s advanced distribution technology to increase the productivity of its inventory.

Beds Network has launched in 20 markets across Asia, Europe and Middle East, which includes cities like Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Portugal, Spain, South Korea, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates, with the view to expand globally in 2022.

Its key proposition is to simplify and streamline accommodation partners’ distribution networks, relieving the complexity of managing multi third-party redistribution and providing synergetic solutions that will support business growth in multiple segments.

The company also does revenue management and reduces the risk hotel partners face.

Liyana Jamil, associate vice president, Beds Network said travel is incredibly volatile – particularly in Asia Pacific where vaccine roll out has been slower. This combined with the fact the corporate travel sector has been badly hit and is most likely to be last out of the gates as Covid restrictions ease, hotel partners need a more flexible solution to revenue planning and inventory distribution.

"We saw an opportunity to innovate and enter a new sector, leveraging our existing distribution network and technology solutions to help hotels to profitably recapture building travel demand. We have one of the strongest B2B networks in the industry, and partners know that we can deliver results for their needs. With the launch of our team, we have found a solid solution that allows hotel partners to spend less time on negotiating contracts and bureaucracy, and more driving strategy to improve their inventory productivity," said Jamil.

According to American company Booking.com's latest financial reports, its current revenue of the trailing 12 months is $9.21 billion. In 2020, the company made a revenue of $6.79 billion, against $15.06 billion in 2019.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.