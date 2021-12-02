Agoda to expand wholesale distribution with launch of Beds Network

"We saw an opportunity to innovate and enter a new sector, leveraging our existing distribution network and technology solutions to help hotels to profitably recapture building travel demand. We have one of the strongest B2B networks in the industry, and partners know that we can deliver results for their needs. With the launch of our team, we have found a solid solution that allows hotel partners to spend less time on negotiating contracts and bureaucracy, and more driving strategy to improve their inventory productivity," said Jamil.