Clarity on AGR to help raise bank debt, says Vodafone Idea CEO
Summary
- On the issue of waiving bank guarantees of ₹24,500 crore, Moondra said VI had asked the government to do away with it for future auctions as has been done in the auctions since 2022.
New Delhi: Clarity from the government on the issue of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) will move the needle on Vodafone Idea Ltd’s efforts to raise debt from lenders, its top executive said, adding that promoters, along with the management, were in discussions with banks for raising ₹35,000 crore.