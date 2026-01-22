AGR was our issue as well, engaged with government for recalculation: Sunil Bharti Mittal

NEW DELHI: As the government begins reassessing the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues of Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel has also approached the department of telecommunications (DoT) seeking a similar recalculation of its own dues.

“From our own stand point, we are hoping and written to the government that AGR was our issue as well and we hope we get attention from the government,” Bharti Enterprises founder and chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said in an interaction with CNBC-TV18 on the sidelines of the ongoing World Economic Forum at Davos.

Mittal’s comments come as the Union Cabinet last month froze Vodafone Idea’s AGR dues at ₹87,695 crore as of 31 December 2025, and approved a payment plan allowing the company to clear these dues between FY32 and FY41. Last week, the telecom department began reassessing Vodafone Idea’s AGR dues for the period from FY07 to FY19.

The reassessment exercise followed Supreme Court rulings in October and November that allowed the government to reassess and recalculate the company’s AGR dues.

Airtel has not yet received a response from the government on its request, Mittal said. “We heard from the minister yesterday that everybody needs to follow the route that Vodafone Idea followed which is via the (Supreme) Court,” he said, adding that the company wants to present its case to the government, particularly on reassessment and recalculation.

He said it is not a legal point, but a mathematical point and correction of errors. “We are engaged with the government first,” Mittal added, noting that the company is not taking the legal route for now.

On the relief granted to Vodafone Idea, Mittal said, “We are hoping that Vodafone Idea will start to be more active in the marketplace.”

He added that a “three-plus-one” market structure is good for a country like India, as it keeps competition balanced from a customer perspective.

Bharti Airtel currently leads the sector in terms of average revenue per user (Arpu) at ₹256. On the prospect of tariff hikes, Mittal said, “Everyone agrees that tariff repair is absolutely essential. There is no one, including the government, who believes that you can have a very robust, solid infrastructure supporting the digital dreams of India without regular investments.”