“We further wish to inform you that the Company has received a further communication dated 15 June 2022 (“DoT Letter"), wherein the DoT has offered a moratorium of four years (on an NPV protected basis) for all AGR related dues upto Financial Year 2018-19 which were not included in the Hon’ble Supreme Court order dated 1st September, 2020, which can be exercised within a period of 15 days i.e. by 30th June, 2022. The said DoT Letter also provides the Company an option for equity conversion of interest dues upfront for these AGR related dues for which a period of 90 days has been provided from the date of the said DoT Letter," Vodafone Idea Ltd said.