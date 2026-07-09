Agratas filings reveal deeper role of Chinese-owned firm in Tata's EV battery push

Agratas Ltd, the Tata Group’s UK battery unit, paid over £40 million ( ₹480 crore) to AESC Apollo Holding across fiscal years 2025 and 2026, the company’s UK filings revealed. The milestone-linked payments were part of an asset acquisition tied to the company’s electric vehicle (EV) battery technology partnership with the Chinese-owned company, and signal a deepening partnership on gaining technical know-how as Tata accelerates its EV battery plans.
These payments to AESC occurred alongside a separate investment into Agratas's parent company, Agratas Energy Storage Solutions (AESS). Filings with the corporate affairs ministry showed AESC infused ₹475 crore into AESS between December 2024 and August 2025 to maintain its 12% stake.
The deal highlights Tata Group’s deepening collaborations with Chinese automotive players, after Tata's passenger vehicle business recently revealed plans to leverage Chery's platform to locally manufacture its upcoming premium EV range, Avinya.