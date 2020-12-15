Agri-businesses lead revival in MCA registrations, business services lag

The Indian economy seems to be limping back to normal, even as new coronavirus cases decline and several promising vaccine candidates get prepared for release. The economic outlook remains uncertain, but there are enough green shoots. One indicator of the nascent recovery is the uptick in the registration of new businesses this year.

Data from the ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) shows that 161,589 companies and limited liability partnerships (LLPs) were registered from January to November 2020. This is an 8% increase over the corresponding 11-month period of 2019. Between 2014 and 2019, the average year-on-year growth in new registrations was 15%. An 8% increase in a pandemic year is significant.

Leading the growth this year is not states that usually figure at the top, but those that slot in the middle. Further, registrations in the agricultural and manufacturing sectors have shown an increase, while registrations in business services have declined.

As expected, much of the growth has come after June. The numbers for the registrar offices in Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai—which accounted for 53% of all registrations—were lower year-on-year even in January and February. This possibly reflects the already muted economic sentiment before the pandemic. From March to May, during the hard lockdown, registrations collapsed further. But since July, the six registrars have together shown a 46% increase on year.

If the momentum seen between July and November continues into December, the final figure for 2020 could creep into double-digits.





The top five states by registrations—Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana—grew a modest 3% in 2020. Delhi, in fact, declined 4%. These states suffered greatly due to the covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdown, which might have proven a dampener for new economic activity. By comparison, the next 15 states by registrations logged a 15% increase. For example, Gujarat, ranked sixth in terms of registrations, recorded a y-o-y growth of 22%.





The pandemic also appears to have changed the sectoral composition of new companies being registered. Agriculture and allied activities have got 35% more registrations than last year, the most across any category. Two successive years of good monsoon, and higher levels of sowing and production, have provided the supply-side impetus for more agricultural enterprises. The continued robust demand for food and essentials during the pandemic, especially in the home-delivery space, has provided the demand-side incentives.

The first 11 months of 2020 saw 27,073 manufacturing companies being registered, a 27% y-o-y rise. The increase was across all eight sub-sectors of manufacturing as per the MCA classification, including metals and chemicals, textiles, and machinery and equipment. Manufacturing of food products recorded the biggest jump (77%). Notably, registrations under business services have dropped 5% this year, though it remains the largest category accounting for about 30% of all registrations





Sometimes, companies are set up with the intention of financial management or as shell firms, rather than with to start a new business. A crude measure of intent in India is the percentage of new companies whose paid-up capital exceeds the minimum requirement of ₹1 lakh. The share of such companies is around 20% in 2020, the same as in 2019. Even after applying this filter during both years, the sectoral composition of new registrations remains largely unchanged.

The growth in agriculture-related businesses reflects not just from the MCA data, but also from funding trends in private equity and venture capital. Sectoral data from Venture Intelligence shows that funding to agri-businesses has grown 64% this year. Education saw a much bigger private funding boom, rising five times. The sector appeared to show this trend even in MCA registrations data—a strict comparison isn’t possible due to different classification methods.

Barring healthcare, which grew 4%, funding to the other eight major sectors in the Venture Intelligence classification decreased.

A state-wise sectoral analysis confirms these trends. In the five states that register the most businesses, registrations under agriculture and manufacturing increased, though in different proportions. Registrations under business services and finance have decreased in all five states, while the counts under trading are mixed.





In aggregate, the number of new companies has increased in 2020, indicating a gradual revival of economic sentiment. The nature of new businesses being registered is also changing. It remains to be seen if this recovery can be sustained and if the sectoral reorganization will have longer-term consequences for the economy.

www.howindialives.com is a database and search engine for public data

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via