Agri-businesses lead revival in MCA registrations, business services lag

Sometimes, companies are set up with the intention of financial management or as shell firms, rather than with to start a new business. A crude measure of intent in India is the percentage of new companies whose paid-up capital exceeds the minimum requirement of ₹1 lakh. The share of such companies is around 20% in 2020, the same as in 2019. Even after applying this filter during both years, the sectoral composition of new registrations remains largely unchanged.