Agritech Rize raises $31 million in Series B as mix of equity and debt

Sustainable agritech platform Rize has closed a $31 million Series B round, comprising a mix of equity and debt from a clutch of international investors.
The company raised $20 million in equity led by BNP Paribas Asset Management Alts, Singapore's sovereign fund Temasek, the Rockefeller Foundation, and Breakthrough Energy Ventures. Rize raised $11 million in debt funding from United Overseas Bank, Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam and the Temasek Foundation.
“The money will be going into deepening our presence in Vietnam and Indonesia,” said company founder and chief executive Dhruv Sawhney in an interview with Mint. “We will also be looking to enter one more geography, and India is on that shortlist.”
The Singapore-headquartered company is focused on decarbonizing rice cultivation across South-East Asia. Rize raised an undisclosed seed round from Wavemaker Impact (now known as 100x100) and Temasek three years ago. In 2024, it raised its $14 million Series A round from Breakthrough Energy, Temasek and GenZero.