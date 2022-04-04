Agritech venture capital firm Omnivore sets up third fund, to raise ₹1,000 crore1 min read . 04 Apr 2022
Founded by Jinesh Shah and Mark Kahn in 2010, Omnivore invests in agritech, and over the past decade has backed over 35 startups
NEW DELHI : Agritech venture capital firm Omnivore announces their third fund of USD 130 million (around ₹1,000 crore).
The new fund will likely continue to invest in early-stage startups developing breakthrough technologies for agriculture, food, climate, and the rural economy.
The company has launched its third fund with a target corpus of USD 130 million ( ₹1,000 crore), Omnivore said.
Founded by Jinesh Shah and Mark Kahn in 2010, Omnivore invests in agritech, and over the past decade has backed over 35 startups, which are making farming more profitable, resilient, sustainable and climate-proof.
The firm generally invests in Seed, Pre-Series A and Series A rounds with follow-on capital for future growth, a company statement said.
Omnivore is targeting a first close of the new fund by September 2022 and a final close by June 2023.
With this new fund, Omnivore expects to make 25 to 30 new investments over the next four years, continuing to fund entrepreneurs building the future of Indian agriculture and food systems.
Omnivore currently manages ₹936 crore across two funds, the most recent being closed in April 2019.
Some of Omnivore’s leading portfolio companies include DeHaat, Arya, Reshamandi, Stellapps, AgNext, Bijak, Ecozen, AGRIM, Eruvaka, Pixxel, and Animall.
