Ahead of ₹1,618-crore IPO, Shiprocket looks beyond parcel delivery to merchant software

Sowmya Ramasubramanian
4 min read6 Aug 2026, 06:25 PM IST
logo
Saahil Goel, managing director and chief executive officer, and Tanmay Kumar, chief financial officer, Shiprocket.
Summary
Non-shipping services such as cross-border tools and checkout software now drive over a quarter of total revenue and are growing three times faster than core logistics, managing director and CEO Saahil Goel told Mint.

Bengaluru: As logistics aggregator Shiprocket prepares to launch its initial public offering (IPO) next week, managing director and CEO Saahil Goel is betting on non-shipping services to drive the company's next phase of growth. Offerings like cross-border commerce, omnichannel software, checkout tools, and marketing solutions now generate over a quarter of total revenue and are growing nearly three times faster than its core business.

These emerging tech solutions accounted for more than 25% of revenue in FY26, surging 65% year-on-year compared to the company's overall revenue growth of about 25% and 14% growth in the core shipping business. The shift underscores Shiprocket's transition from a logistics enabler into a broader e-commerce technology platform.

“It’s the same merchant transaction. Earlier, we only handled shipping. Today, we can improve checkout, help a merchant in Indore sell to customers in Indianapolis, or enable marketing. We’re now monetizing multiple margin pools from the same transaction,” Goel told Mint in an interview.

Also Read | Swiggy targets ₹10k crore Ebitda by FY31, bets on food delivery and Instamart

The strategy is important for Shiprocket as competition intensifies in merchant logistics. Rivals including Amazon Shipping, Delhivery, Blue Dart and XpressBees have all expanded their direct merchant offerings over the years, making logistics infrastructure increasingly competitive.

Goel, however, argued that Shiprocket’s differentiation lies in solving a much broader set of merchant problems than merely moving parcels. “Our customer isn’t someone sending a parcel from point A to point B. Our customer is anyone trying to build and scale a successful business. That’s a fundamentally different DNA,” he said on Thursday, adding that micro, small and medium businesses remain pivotal to Shiprocket’s shipment volumes.

The company was founded in 2012 by Saahil Goel, Gautam Kapoor and Vishesh Khurana. It has fulfilled more than 730 million shipments since 2016, and processed around 200 million orders in FY26 alone. Having served nearly 150 million consumers, the company estimates that one in every 10 Indians has now completed a transaction powered by Shiprocket.

India's express logistics industry is projected to grow to $18-22 billion by FY30 from $9 billion in FY25, KPMG estimates.

IPO time

The company is set to open its 1,618-crore IPO for subscription on 12 August at a price band of 92-97 per share. The offering comprises a fresh issue worth up to 885.5 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 731.9 crore by existing shareholders, including investors and founders.

The company will use the IPO proceeds to develop technology, including AI capabilities, make acquisitions and strategic investments, expand its fulfillment and dark-store network, and for general corporate purposes.

Also Read | Nykaa says quick delivery isn’t hurting margins as Q1 profit jumps 226%

The issue size is materially lower than the 2,342 crore Shiprocket proposed in the draft prospectus it filed in December. Goel attributed the reduction to stronger profitability and cash generation, saying the business generated 53 crore of cash flow in FY26 while substantially improving its financial position. He also said several existing investors chose to sell fewer shares. These include Lightrock, Tribe Capital, Moore Strategic Ventures and Agility International Investment, as well as individual shareholders Gautam Kapoor, Saahil Goel and Vishesh Khurana.

Shiprocket reported operating revenue of 2,024 crore in FY26, up from 1,632 crore the previous year. While its restated net loss remained flat at 79.2 crore due to non-cash expenses, the company turned operating cash flow and Ebitda-positive during the fiscal, generating 53 crore in operating cash flow.

At the upper price band of 97 per share, the IPO implies a market capitalization of around 7,000 crore—a step down from its peak private valuation of 10,000 crore, set during a December 2024 funding round from Koch Group, MUFG, and Huddle Ventures. The markdown mirrors a broader trend of tech companies setting conservative public market pricing, with Goel noting that Shiprocket is prioritizing long-term value creation over a high listing valuation.

Also Read | Instamart eyes growth through product mix after Q1 break-even

“We’re building our business and solving merchants’ problems. Valuation is an investor topic. We’d rather have the right long-term partners, and even if there’s money left on the table for investors, that’s okay because we’re building for the long term,” Goel said.

Tech tonic

Technology, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), is expected to play a central role in the next phase of expansion. Goel said the company has already begun deploying AI extensively across software development, customer support and internal analytics, and recently launched an agentic version of its platform that aims to automate repetitive tasks for merchants, leaving them free to focus on customers, margins and marketing.

“We’re already using AI extensively to write code, handle customer support and surface insights. Our teams can spend less time generating insights and more time acting on them,” he said.

Unlike traditional businesses that invest heavily in physical assets, Shiprocket’s investments are primarily directed towards engineering and product development. “In our business, you build the technology first and monetise it later. That’s a playbook we’ve repeated multiple times, and we’re confident it will continue to work because the problems we're solving come directly from merchants,” Goel said.

Focus on outcomes

While several internet companies such as Flipkart, Moglix and Udaan have expanded into financial services to improve monetisation in recent months, Goel said Shiprocket’s fintech offerings remain focused on helping merchants grow rather than becoming a standalone revenue engine.

The company currently offers faster settlement of cash-on-delivery payments, embedded insurance and financing through partner non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to increase merchants’ access to working capital. “Our objective isn’t to monetise financial services directly. It’s to give merchants better access to capital so they can grow faster. As they grow, we process more transactions,” he said.

Also Read | Rapido's Ownly looks beyond order value in food delivery push

Looking beyond the IPO, Goel said investors should focus less on quarterly fluctuations and more on three operating metrics that have remained consistent throughout Shiprocket’s evolution: the number of merchants transacting on the platform, the number of transactions processed, and contribution and revenue generated per transaction. “These three metrics tell you exactly what’s happening in the business. Multiply them together and you understand both revenue and margins,” he said.

About the Author

Sowmya Ramasubramanian

Sowmya is a senior correspondent covering retail, FMCG, corporate strategy, and consumer technology, with a focus on how companies navigate demand, competition, and shifting consumption patterns across both urban and emerging markets. She reports on business decisions through both breaking news and long-form stories.<br><br>An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism, she has reported on a range of consumer-facing industries, including e-commerce, healthcare, and startups. Her work focuses on understanding how companies grow, compete, and adapt in a changing economic environment, as well as how broader trends translate into everyday consumption and business outcomes.<br><br>She is particularly interested in how business decisions show up in everyday consumer experiences, and often looks at trends through the lens of how they play out on the ground.<br><br>Prior to her current role, Sowmya was part of the editorial team at YourStory, where she covered startups and entrepreneurship. She has also worked on longform stories at The Morning Context and reported on technology at The Hindu in Chennai, gaining experience across different formats and newsrooms.<br><br>Her reporting aims to be accurate and accessible, with an emphasis on context and careful sourcing. She is particularly interested in stories that sit at the intersection of business strategy and consumer behaviour.<br><br>Based in Bengaluru and always curious about evolving consumption trends, she is often exploring new coffee and kombucha spots, both as a personal interest and a way to observe how consumer preferences are taking shape on the ground.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.