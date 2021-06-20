"There is also expectation of some update on Saudi Aramco deal and speculation that the Chairman of Saudi Aramco may join RIL's board," it said. Both RIL and Saudi Aramco did not reply to emails sent for comments. An email sent to PIF too remained unanswered. PIF has already picked up a minority stake in Reliance Retail and Jio. Billionaire Mukesh Ambani had in August 2019 announced talks for the sale of a 20 per cent stake in the oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business, which comprises its twin oil refineries at Jamnagar in Gujarat and petrochemical assets, to the world's largest oil exporter.

