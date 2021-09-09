Hospitality startup OYO Hotels on Thursday said that it has entered a multi-year alliance with Microsoft Corp. to develop new travel technologies enabled by the US firm’s Azure cloud infrastructure and artificial intelligence.

The SoftBank-backed startup, which is preparing to file initial public offering (IPO) documents with market regulator Sebi in the coming weeks, will adopt Microsoft Azure as a key enabler to drive cloud-based innovations and reimagine the hospitality and travel tech industry.

The work will focus on improving the digital capabilities of small and medium hotels as well as home-stays and Microsoft has made an investment in Oyo, the two companies announced.

Earlier in August, in an RoC filing, OYO had said that Microsoft Corporation has invested nearly USD 5 million (about ₹37 crore) in OYO through the issuance of equity shares and compulsory convertible cumulative preference shares on a private placement basis.

Abhinav Sinha, Global COO and Chief Product Officer at OYO Hotels & Homes, said the company's technology and products have helped patrons drive operational efficiencies and continuously improve the experience for our guests.

"The alliance with Microsoft will accelerate the deployment of our products in the hands of small businesses we work with, allowing us to create even more impact through an integrated technology ecosystem available on the cloud for businesses in the remotest corners of the world," he said in a statement on Thursday.

Anant Maheshwari, President of Microsoft India, said by combining the power of Azure with the tech and product stack developed by OYO, the software major is looking forward to accelerating innovation in travel and hospitality.

"It is inspiring to see how the Microsoft cloud is empowering digital natives like OYO to accelerate industry transformation and innovations, turning the challenges of a post-pandemic era into opportunities for the future."

India-headquartered Oyo is backed by SoftBank Group Corp., Greenoaks Capital and Lightspeed Venture Partners, and after Microsoft’s $5 million investment carries a valuation of $9.6 billion, third in the country behind Byju’s and Paytm. It aims to grab a larger slice of the pandemic-hit and speedily digitizing global hospitality industry.

