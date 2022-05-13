This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Human interaction cannot be fully replaced by technology -- it must always be there as a backup, especially when things go wrong, Kapoor said.
Jet Airways is all set to come back in a new avatar. CEO Sanjiv Kapoor announced the carrier this time will have the best possible app, website and IT systems and services, ‘but without losing the human touch.’ Kapoor said the employees should focus on professionalism and this time, the airline will be more customer driven.
Kapoor said in an email to his employees, "Human interaction cannot be fully replaced by technology -- it must always be there as a backup, especially when things go wrong (during irregular operations, etc)."
The airline will announce its aircraft order soon after it receives its air operator certificate (AOC), noted Kapoor's email, which has been accessed by PTI.
On May 5, Jet Airways, which is likely to bere-launched in the July-September quarter, conducted its test flight to and from Hyderabad to obtain AOC.
Listing the top priorities for the launch, Kapoor said, "The Top 3 priorities for any CEO should be to 1. Create the right culture, 2. Hire the best people, treat them well, and pay them fairly and on-time, 3. Help develop the best strategy. In that order."
Jet Airways launch: 10 things to look out for
The CEO, in his email, enlisted 10 guiding principles for employees. Here they are:
The first principle stated that as an airline, safety is paramount and therefore, there will be absolutely no room for short-cuts or compromises.
The second principle stated that common sense, values and principles will guide Jet Airways and not some "rigid" rulebook. "At all levels, people will be empowered to make decisions by values and common sense; values such as respect, fairness, empathy, transparency, decency and hard work," Kapoor elaborated.
The third principle mentioned that the company's culture will be based on love, passion and mutual respect and not fear. Open, transparent and regular communication between senior management and other employees will be the fourth principle, according to Kapoor.
Political views should be kept outside the office, the fifth principle said.
There should be no "chalta hai (anything goes)" attitude, the sixth principle noted.
The seventh principle elaborated on the fact that professionalism must be maintained in "our dealings and our appearances, at work or outside of work".
The eighth principle stated that the results and output of each employee will be the final adjudicator for efforts and contribution, and not face-time.
"A desire to 'Think Different' while being customer-driven" will be the company's ninth guiding principle, Kapoor mentioned.
The tenth principle said that Jet Airways is a people-focused airline for the digital age. "We will have the best app, website, and IT systems and services possible. However, we will not give up the human touch -- there will always be the option to speak with a human. We are in the people and customer business," Kapoor elaborated.