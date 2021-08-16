Ahead of listing, Devyani International extends partnership with Costa Coffee

In addition, DIL is a franchisee for the Costa Coffee brand and stores in India. DIL’s first Costa Coffee store in India opened in 2005 at Delhi and as on June 30, 2021 operated 44 Costa Coffee stores located in eight states and one union territory, across 17 cities in India. The company currently operates two formats of Costa Coffee stores, namely full retail stores at high-street locations and malls, and branded kiosks at airports, hospitals and food courts at highways.

