AI ads explode in India—and fuel fear of brand dilution
Sowmya Ramasubramanian 5 min read 26 Nov 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
As brands pivot to generative AI tools like Gemini and ChatGPT to cut ad production costs, industry experts warn that the pursuit of speed risks diluting brand authenticity, fueling creative similarities in the market.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
BENGALURU : Major consumer brands—from Coca-Cola to Pidilite and even startups—are increasingly using artificial intelligence (AI) to create quick, low-cost advertisements, launching sharply-targetted campaigns and driving a boom in specialised AI marketing tools.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story