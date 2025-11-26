AI ads explode in India—and fuel fear of brand dilution

"The drawback of AI is its inability to take a really big creative leap. And there is a certain sameness to its output. For example, I can spot ChatGPT writing pretty easily now. From social media posts to media articles, there is now a ChatGPT ‘chhaap’ and it’s replacing unique individual voices with its own. When it comes to images and videos, there is sometimes an AI look and feel to them," Sumanto Chattopadhyay, an independent creative director, said.