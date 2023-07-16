‘AI to play a key role in hiring, but aspirants like human contact first’1 min read 16 Jul 2023, 11:24 PM IST
Use of AI-based tools can help reach more candidates, reduce bias, find a better match for specialized roles
Mumbai: Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) will play a key role in both recruitment and essential talent in India Inc. The use of AI based tools is getting popular in reaching out to a larger pool of candidates, reducing biases and finding a better match for the organization.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×