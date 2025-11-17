AI bubble burst coming? Concerns jump after billionaire Peter Thiel's fund sells entire $100 million worth Nvidia stock

Billionaire investor Peter Thiel's hedge fund Thiel Macro has reportedly sold its entire $100 million worth stake in artificial intelligence chips manufacturer Nvidia during Q3, spiking anxiety over an AI bubble burst, Reuters reported.

According to a regulatory filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (US SEC) on November 14, Thiel Macros sold around 5,37,742 Nvidia shares — its entire stake in the tech company — worth around $100 million, as of closing on September 30, 2025.

The Thiel Foundation did not respond to Reuters' queries till time of writing.

The US SEC filing showed that Thiel Macros' key holdings now include iPhone maker Apple, software leader Microsoft, and Elon Musk-led Tesla, it added.

Does Thiel's selloff portend AI bubble burst? The entire stake sell-off by the tech billionaire's hedge fund has sharply spiked concerns of an AI bubble burst on Wall Street, as per the report. This also comes amid concerns over soaring tech stocks among investors who fear the valuations have peaked, it added.

At risk is the trillions of dollars flushed into AI commitments such as advanced chips and billion-dollar data centres.

It added that investors will pour over Nvidia's Q3 results on November 19 to make sense of the demand pipeline for its advanced AI chips (which act as a bell weather for the entire industry) to soothe concerns, as per the report.

Notably, unlike Q2 which had a more bullish tune, a number of hedge funds have cuts holdings in some of the ‘Magnificent Seven’ or Mag-7 tech stocks in Q3, it added.

SoftBank sells Nvidia stake for $5.8 billion Just a few days earlier on November 11, Masayoshi Son-led SoftBank Group Corp said that it had sold its stake in Jensen Huang's company, pocketing $5.83 billion. However, it has continued to invest in Sam Altman-led OpenAI.

Notably, in February 2025, Son, Altman and Oracle's Larry Ellison joined US President Donald Trump, to announce a $500 billion investment in AI project dubbed Stargate.

“I can’t say if we’re in an AI bubble or not,” Chief Financial Officer Yoshimitsu Goto said during an earnings conference. SoftBank sold Nvidia “so that the capital can be utilized for our financing,” he added, without elaborating, as per Bloomberg.

(With inputs from Reuters, Agencies)