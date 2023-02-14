AI buys 540 planes, in biggest ever deal
- The purchase is estimated to cost Air India a whopping $82 bn
NEW DELHI : Air India Ltd on Monday made aviation history with the biggest aircraft order ever, agreeing to purchase a total of 540 aircraft from Boeing and Airbus that will help the Tata Group airline expand its horizons in India and abroad.
