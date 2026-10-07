AI cloud firm CoreWeave to launch first India data centres with AdaniConneX in Navi Mumbai

AI cloud-computing provider CoreWeave Inc. is expanding its presence in Asia with its first data centres in India through a partnership involving the Adani Group.

CoreWeave will use 240 megawatts of capacity at the Taloja campus of AdaniConneX Pvt. in Navi Mumbai, according to a statement released by the company on Wednesday. It also has the option to double the capacity to 480 megawatts.

AdaniConneX is a joint venture between the Adani Group and EdgeConneX.

CoreWeave is also setting up an office in India. The investment is expected to total in the multiple billions of dollars over the lifetime of the project, with the first data centers slated to come online in mid-2028.

CoreWeave expands into Asia CoreWeave, based in Livingston, New Jersey, has been expanding its geographical footprint to increase available capacity and better serve customers worldwide. In August, the company announced its first entry into Asia through data centre projects in Indonesia.

The company said in August that it had around 4.2 gigawatts of contracted power, roughly equivalent to the output of four nuclear reactors. However, with demand remaining strong, Chief Executive Officer Mike Intrator said last month that CoreWeave was “largely sold out” of capacity.

Energy availability, measured in megawatts or gigawatts, is a key benchmark for data centre capacity, as securing sufficient power is typically one of the biggest challenges in building such facilities.

Nvidia chips to power AI data centres CoreWeave will equip its Indian data centres with Nvidia Corp.'s latest Vera Rubin chips. The facilities will be used for AI-related tasks, including training and running models, handling reasoning and powering AI agents.

India's data centre capacity set to grow AdaniConneX is also among the companies involved in a major data centre project in India for Alphabet Inc.'s Google.

India's data centre capacity, particularly facilities designed for AI workloads, is expanding rapidly. The country has built around 2.2 gigawatts of operational capacity over the past three decades and is expected to reach 12 gigawatts by 2030, according to a July report by Wood Mackenzie.

AI-specific data centre capacity alone is projected to increase nearly 24-fold to 6.5 gigawatts.

The expansion comes at a time when India is positioning itself as a key destination for data centre and artificial intelligence infrastructure. Amazon, Microsoft and Google have together pledged nearly $57 billion towards strengthening their cloud infrastructure operations in the country.