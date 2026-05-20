AI will create jobs—but not fast enough: Management guru Ram Charan sounds a warning

What is worrying CEOs most?

Currency decline of around 10% over the last 18 months has emerged as the greater worry. It's not stopping, supply chain things are not easily available. People borrowed money in dollars. It's a very, very diﬃcult time. Make no mistake about it, every single CEO [I met] in the last week is asking do we have enough cash? Do we have enough energy? Do we have enough supplies? Are our customers okay? Is inflation going to go up? Will the demand decline?