AI will create jobs—but not fast enough: Management guru Ram Charan sounds a warning

India Inc’s debate over work-from-home is returning on a call from prime minister Narendra Modi as part of a strategy to deal with the repurcussions of the West Asia war. This comes at a time artificial intelligence is reshaping jobs and productivity expectations, while macroeconomic pressures—from currency weakness to tighter cash visibility—add a new layer of urgency for chief executives.
Mint reached out to Dr Ram Charan, feted global advisor to CEOs and boards, for his views on the tough choices CEOs need to make. Dr Charan, formerly a board member at Hindalco Industries, dwelled on work from home, top CEO worries, how AI will reshape the workplace, and how workers can retrain themselves. Edited excerpts from the conversation:
How will AI impact jobs and the nature of work?
AI will eliminate jobs. There should be no confusion about that. In history, when jobs were eliminated, new jobs were created. This time, however, it may take longer for new jobs to emerge. So there is going to be a gap.