AI firm Neysa to raise $1.2 billion from Blackstone, others in debt-equity mix
Neysa plans to raise $1.2 billion in a Blackstone-led deal to scale India’s AI cloud infrastructure, aiming to deploy 20,000 GPUs and leverage the new 20-year tax holiday.
Mumbai: Global private equity firm Blackstone, along with other investors, has acquired a majority stake in India’s artificial intelligence (AI) cloud platform Neysa as the company seeks to raise $1.2 billion in a mix of debt and equity to fund its expansion plans.