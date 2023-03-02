AI geeks poised to get up to 115% pay hike as demand for talent hits the roof

Tech recruiters are hiring these specialists from IT firms, startups and global captive centres. “With the recent buzz in action and visibility, active talent demand from the generative AI ventures has grown significantly in the last two quarters," said Kamal Karanth, co-founder, Xpheno. “Currently, the highest demand is for engineering and IT skillsets accounting for 52% of the total demand. The rest of the roles are spread across a wider range of functions including product management, design, sales and operations," he said.