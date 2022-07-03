AI hiring: 55% of IndiGo flights delayed as crew call in sick2 min read . Updated: 03 Jul 2022, 11:52 PM IST
DGCA probes the matter as a huge number of staff took leave on Air India’s hiring day
NEW DELHI : Fifty-five percent of IndiGo’s domestic flights were delayed on Saturday as a significant number of cabin crew members took sick leave, with sources in the industry saying they ostensibly went for an Air India recruitment drive.