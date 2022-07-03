AI hiring: 55% of IndiGo flights delayed as crew call in sick

In comparison, the on-time performances of Air India, SpiceJet, Vistara, Go First and AirAsia India was 77.1%, 80.4%, 86.3%, 88% and 92.3%, respectively, on Saturday. IndiGo CEO Ronjoy Dutta had on 8 April told employees through an email that raising salaries is a difficult and thorny issue but the airline will constantly review and adjust wages based on its profitability and the competitive environment. IndiGo had on 4 April suspended a few pilots who were planning to organize a strike on Tuesday to protest against the pay cuts that were implemented during the peak of the covid-19 pandemic. The Tata Group took control of Air India on 27 January, after successfully winning the bid for the airline on 8 October last year. Air India plans to buy new planes and improve its services, and it recently started a recruitment drive for fresh cabin crew members. During the peak of the pandemic, Indigo had slashed the salaries of its pilots by as much as 30%.