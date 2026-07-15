AI hiring shifts to value maxing from token maxing

“When we hire folks, the ones who are mentioning: ‘Oh, I max out these many tokens; I’ve used 5 billion tokens or 10 billion tokens in the last one week or three days or whatever'—that's a red flag for me if you're not giving me an ROI (return on investment)," said Additi Upadhyay, co-founder of AI startup Noveum AI. "I think it's been a long time that we have moved to value since we were seeing larger companies cutting down on their AI budgets.”