Artificial intelligence (AI) may be creating fewer new jobs than what the openings listings suggest. The country’s largest information technology (IT) firms seem to be rebranding old roles in software development, maintenance and business analytics with an AI label rather than creating new ones, at a time when the rise of the technology is posing an existential threat to the country’s $300 billion IT sector.
IT firms recycle regular software jobs with AI labels
SummaryAccording to industry experts and staffing firm representatives, as well as a Bernstein research report, much of what is being advertised as ‘AI work’ remains rooted in traditional technology roles, albeit with the use of AI tools.
Artificial intelligence (AI) may be creating fewer new jobs than what the openings listings suggest. The country’s largest information technology (IT) firms seem to be rebranding old roles in software development, maintenance and business analytics with an AI label rather than creating new ones, at a time when the rise of the technology is posing an existential threat to the country’s $300 billion IT sector.
About the Author
Jas Bardia is a Bengaluru-based business journalist covering India’s information technology (IT) services sector and Global Capability Centres (GCCs). Known for his investigative depth and attention to detail, Jas has a knack for breaking stories on leadership shifts, high-stakes deals, and evolving industry trends long before they hit the mainstream. If the news is anything IT-related, chances are this author has broken it. Before joining Mint in November 2023, Jas honed his financial reporting skills at Bloomberg News in Mumbai, where he covered bonds and currencies following his graduation from the Asian College of Journalism. When he isn’t chasing his next exclusive, Jas is likely scouting the city’s newest culinary spots, cool events, or is immersed in the electric atmosphere of a Bengaluru FC match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Jas has an eye for detail, an ear for history, and a weakness for a great cologne, and values a good conversation as much as a good lead. If you want to talk about your favourite war movie, funny drunk stories, or a supposed “scam”/wrongdoing in a company, get in touch with him at jas.bardia@livemint.com.
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